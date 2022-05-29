Iran exports COVID-19 vaccines to Venezuela

Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi stated that the nation is

able to export COVID-19 vaccines and it has already despatched its first

batch to Venezuela, Trend reviews citing IRNA.

The minister made the announcement on Saturday throughout a press

briefing in Ardebil, the capital metropolis of Ardebil Province,

northwestern Iran.

He stated that the nation at present has 4 million doses of

COVID-19 vaccines which it may well export to different international locations.

Einollahi famous that the primary batch containing 100,000 doses

has been dispatched to Venezuela, including that extra vaccines shall be

exported to the Latin American nation in response to a request by

its well being minister.

The Iranian well being minister additionally stated that it’s a nice honor

that his nation, which was as soon as in want of importing COVID-19

vaccines, is now exporting them, including that this reveals the Islamic

Republic acts strongly in all fields.

Einollahi stated that Iran, along with COVID-19, is able to

producing vaccines for different viral illnesses.

He additionally hailed the nation’s efforts to include coronavirus,

saying that every day deaths from the respiratory illness have grow to be

single-digit for some time now.

The minister additionally referred to the rising outbreak of monkey-pox

on this planet and stated that no circumstances have been detected in Iran.