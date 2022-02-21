Iran fighter jet crash near school kills 3: Report





An Iranian warplane crashed on Monday within the northwestern metropolis of Tabriz, killing three folks together with its two pilots, state tv reported.

The aircraft hit the bottom close to a college, which was closed on the time, and a sports activities corridor, it mentioned. The third individual killed was a pedestrian, it added.

