Iran FM: We are close to a deal more than any other time

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian mentioned on

Wednesday that “We are close to a deal more than any other time”,

Trend studies citing

IRNA.

Amirabdollahian, who’s on a go to to Damascus, made the remarks

in a joint press convention together with his Syrian counterpart Faisal

Mekdad.

The overseas minister mentioned that Iran has provided its newest

proposals to the Americans for attaining a deal by way of EU coordinator

and has made it clear that the nation is not going to cross its

redlines.

He famous that if the American facet acts realistically, Iran is

able to finalize a deal in Vienna with participation of overseas

ministers.