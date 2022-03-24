Europe
Iran FM: We are close to a deal more than any other time
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian mentioned on
Wednesday that “We are close to a deal more than any other time”,
Trend studies citing
IRNA.
Amirabdollahian, who’s on a go to to Damascus, made the remarks
in a joint press convention together with his Syrian counterpart Faisal
Mekdad.
The overseas minister mentioned that Iran has provided its newest
proposals to the Americans for attaining a deal by way of EU coordinator
and has made it clear that the nation is not going to cross its
redlines.
He famous that if the American facet acts realistically, Iran is
able to finalize a deal in Vienna with participation of overseas
ministers.