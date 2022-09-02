Iran gives EU coordinator response to US on nuclear deal
Iran has given EU coordinator Enrique Mora its reply to the US
opinion relating to a restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of
Action on the Iranian nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry
spokesman Nasser Kanaani mentioned, Trend studies citing TASS.
According to the diplomat, the textual content submitted to the EU
consultant, which had been ready in response to the
proposals of the US, “accommodates constructive approaches aimed toward
finishing the negotiations.” The spokesman said “an Iran’s knowledgeable
crew rigorously studied the US response,” and “Iran’s responses have been
collected after analysis at varied ranges.”
The report mentioned that Tehran responded to the response obtained
earlier from Washington to the draft last settlement of the events
within the context of the negotiations on the JCPOA in Vienna.