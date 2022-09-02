Iran gives EU coordinator response to US on nuclear deal

Iran has given EU coordinator Enrique Mora its reply to the US

opinion relating to a restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of

Action on the Iranian nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry

spokesman Nasser Kanaani mentioned, Trend studies citing TASS.

According to the diplomat, the textual content submitted to the EU

consultant, which had been ready in response to the

proposals of the US, “accommodates constructive approaches aimed toward

finishing the negotiations.” The spokesman said “an Iran’s knowledgeable

crew rigorously studied the US response,” and “Iran’s responses have been

collected after analysis at varied ranges.”

The report mentioned that Tehran responded to the response obtained

earlier from Washington to the draft last settlement of the events

within the context of the negotiations on the JCPOA in Vienna.