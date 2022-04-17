Iran Guards Say They Have Seized Two Ships With Smuggled Fuel In Gulf

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards stated on Friday that they had seized two vessels alongside the nation’s coast on the Gulf and the close by Gulf of Oman for allegedly smuggling gas.

Iran, which has a few of the world’s most cost-effective gas costs attributable to heavy subsidies and the autumn of its foreign money, has been combating rampant gas smuggling by land to neighbouring states and by sea to Gulf Arab international locations. It has continuously seized boats it says are getting used for smuggling oil within the Gulf.

Revolutionary Guards naval items seized 250,000 litres of gas smuggled on one of many ships and 130,000 litres on the opposite vessel, bringing the whole of confiscated gas prior to now week to 650,000 litres, in keeping with a press release posted on the Guards’ official web site.

The first ship’s seven crew members have been detained, a Guards official informed state TV earlier, including that they included Iranians and foreigners, with out giving additional particulars.

Last week the Guards seized a overseas vessel carrying 220,000 litres of smuggled gas within the Gulf and detained its crew of 11, Iranian media reported.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab in Cairo and Dubai newsroom; modifying by John Stonestreet and Gareth Jones)

