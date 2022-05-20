Iran ‘heavily disrupts’ internet access after protest: HRW

Iranian authorities have “heavily disrupted” web entry in a number of provinces, a Human Rights Watch report printed on Friday discovered.

The report additionally discovered that Iranian authorities arrested a number of distinguished activists on “baseless accusations” within the midst of labor union strikes and the continued protests in opposition to rising costs, since May 6, 2022.

Those affected are in a dozen small cities throughout the nation, HRW stated within the report. Those arrested embody a distinguished sociologist and 4 labor rights defenders, it stated.

On Tuesday, Al Arabiya English reported that the demonstrations broke out in Iran’s central province of Isfahan on Tuesday with protestors voicing anger in opposition to Iran’s clerical leaders.

Protesters in Isfahan’s metropolis of Golpayegan chanted in opposition to Iran’s highest authority, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in addition to President Ebrahim Raisi, movies shared on Twitter confirmed.

