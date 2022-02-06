Iran media report says man confesses to decapitating wife

Iran’s semi-official ILNA information company has reported that two brothers in police custody have confessed to decapitating the spouse of certainly one of them, after a grotesque video of the sufferer circulated on-line.

The report mentioned the 2 males have been arrested 4 hours after the killing on Saturday within the southwestern metropolis of Ahvaz. Tens of hundreds of individuals considered the video on social media, which confirmed a person holding a big knife whereas carrying a severed head with lengthy hair in one other hand.

ILNA quoted a police officer, Col. Sohrab Hosseinnejad, as saying that “the defendants confessed to the murder during the police investigation and were introduced to the judicial authority.”

The report cited household issues because the possible motive, however added that the difficulty is below investigation. Police didn’t launch the lads’s names or elaborate additional on the killing or who filmed the video.

Such violence is uncommon in Iran.

In April 2021, a 50-year-old man shot to dying his nine-year-old son and 7 of his in-laws within the metropolis of Ahvaz.

In 2020, within the northern Gilan province, a father decapitated his daughter as a result of he didn’t approve of her boyfriend.

