Iran must move forward regardless of nuclear deal, talks ‘going well’: Khamenei

Iran’s supreme chief urged Iranian officers on Tuesday to not tie the nation’s affairs to the destiny of the negotiations of the nuclear deal, including that talks between Tehran and world powers geared toward reviving the settlement are “going well.”

“Do not wait for an outcome from the nuclear negotiations when planning … do not let your work be disrupted by the negotiations,” state media quoted Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as saying in a gathering with a gaggle of high-ranking officers.

Khamenei, who has the ultimate say on all state issues together with international and nuclear coverage, appeared happy with the state of the nuclear talks, saying they’re “going well.”

“Our negotiating team has so far resisted the excessive demands of the other side, and God willing, that will continue.”

Khamenei’s feedback got here as talks between the deal’s remaining signatories – Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain – in Vienna have stalled.

The US, which deserted the deal in 2018, is taking part not directly within the talks as a result of Tehran’s refusal to barter straight with Washington.

Among the important thing unresolved points within the talks is Iran’s demand to have its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) faraway from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) checklist.

The US designated the IRGC as a international terrorist organisation underneath former President Donald Trump in 2019.

Trump withdrew Washington from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions on Tehran, saying the deal failed to handle Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional actions and didn’t block Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon.

Iran, which insists its nuclear program is for peaceable functions solely, responded by increasing its nuclear program, breaching a lot of the deal’s restrictions.

The Vienna talks, which started over a yr in the past, goal to convey Iran again into compliance with the deal and facilitate a US return to the settlement. The deal provided Iran sanctions reduction in alternate for curbs on its nuclear program.

