Iran newspapers praise Rushdie’s attacker

Several hardline Iranian newspapers have poured reward on the one that attacked and critically wounded creator Salman Rushdie, whose novel The Satanic Verses had drawn loss of life threats from Iran since 1989.

There was no official response but in Iran to the assault on Rushdie, who was stabbed within the neck and torso on Friday whereas onstage at a lecture in New York state.

However, the hardline Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote:

“A thousand bravos … to the brave and dutiful person who attacked the apostate and evil Salman Rushdie in New York,” including, “The hand of the man who tore the neck of God’s enemy must be kissed”.

The chief of Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, or spiritual edict, in 1989 that known as on Muslims around the globe to kill the Indian-born creator after his e book was condemned as blasphemous, forcing him into years of hiding.

In 2019, Twitter suspended Khamenei’s account over a tweet that stated Khomeini’s fatwa in opposition to Rushdie was “solid and irrevocable”.

The Asr Iran information website on Saturday carried an usually cited quote by Khamenei that stated the “arrow” shot by Khomeini “will one day hit the target”.

A rich Iranian spiritual organisation provided $US2.7 million reward to anybody who carried out Khomeini’s fatwa. It elevated the quantity to $US3.3 million in 2012.

The headline of the hardline Vatan Emrooz newspaper learn: “Knife in Salman Rushdie’s neck”.

The Khorasan day by day carried the headline: “Satan on the way to hell”.

New York police recognized the suspect as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who had purchased a cross to the occasion on the Chautauqua Institution.

No motive has been established for the assault.

Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to talk on Friday night after the incident, condemned by writers and politicians around the globe as an assault on the liberty of expression.