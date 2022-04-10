Iran planning to generate 10k megawatts of electricity using nuclear tech

The administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has placed on its

agenda the manufacturing of 1000’s of megawatts of electrical energy

by way of the usage of nuclear vitality, the Iranian president’s deputy

for parliamentary affairs introduced, Trend reviews citing IRNA.

Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini made the announcement whereas talking at

a ceremony held on the Imam Khomenei International University in

Qazvin, northwest of the capital Tehran.

The ceremony was held on the event of Iran’s National Nuclear

Day Technology.

Hosseini stated the present administration plans to provide 10,000

megawatts of electrical energy by utilizing nuclear know-how, including that

the plan is in step with insurance policies to strengthen the nation’s

infrastructure.

He hailed Iran’s progress in the usage of peaceable nuclear

know-how, saying that a rise in energy era and the

manufacturing of radio-pharmaceuticals are the outcomes of utilizing that

vitality.

The Iranian official in the meantime criticised the International

Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for specializing in Iran’s actions from

a political perspective.

Hosseini added that world powers need Iran to be dependent and

even stay weak within the peaceable use of nuclear know-how.

He defined that Iran managed to realize nuclear know-how and

localise it after the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and

made quite a few achievements with out help from different

nations.

The official famous that every one these achievements have been made regardless of

sanctions and different Western measures to hinder Iran’s progress,

together with the killing of Iranian nuclear scientists.