Iran ready to hold talks with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on joint development of Arash gas field
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Iran is able to
maintain talks with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on the joint improvement of
the Arash fuel area (known as Durra in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait),
Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed
Khatibzadeh stated, Trend experiences citing the ministry.
According to Khatibzadeh, as Iran has repeatedly acknowledged, it’s
able to proceed talks with Kuwait on the delimitation and
demarcation of the Arash fuel area, in addition to to carry talks with
Kuwait and Saudia Arabia to find out the state of affairs of the three
nations on this area.
The spokesman additionally added that the Arash fuel area is a joint fuel
area between Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. Some components of the
area haven’t been delimited and demarcated between Iran and
Kuwait.
“According to worldwide norms, any step on
the event of the Arash fuel area have to be carried out in
cooperation with the three nations. Under these norms, the
cooperation doc signed between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on the
improvement of this area contradicts the talks on the sector. At
the identical time, it is not going to have an effect on the authorized standing of the sector,
and the doc just isn’t accepted by Iran,” he stated.
Khatibzadeh famous that Iran reserves the appropriate to make use of the Arash
fuel area.
The Arash fuel area is situated within the Persian Gulf amongst Iran,
Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. The area reportedly accommodates 20 trillion
cubic toes (about 600 billion cubic meters) of fuel and about 310
million barrels of oil.
On March 21, 2022, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signed an settlement
on the event of the Dorra (Arash) fuel area.
According to the settlement, each day 1 billion cubic toes (about
28.3 million cubic meters) of fuel and 84,000 barrels of fuel
condensate will likely be extracted from the talked about area.
—
Follow the writer on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur