Iran ready to hold talks with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on joint development of Arash gas field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Iran is able to

maintain talks with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on the joint improvement of

the Arash fuel area (known as Durra in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait),

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed

Khatibzadeh stated, Trend experiences citing the ministry.

According to Khatibzadeh, as Iran has repeatedly acknowledged, it’s

able to proceed talks with Kuwait on the delimitation and

demarcation of the Arash fuel area, in addition to to carry talks with

Kuwait and Saudia Arabia to find out the state of affairs of the three

nations on this area.

The spokesman additionally added that the Arash fuel area is a joint fuel

area between Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. Some components of the

area haven’t been delimited and demarcated between Iran and

Kuwait.

“According to worldwide norms, any step on

the event of the Arash fuel area have to be carried out in

cooperation with the three nations. Under these norms, the

cooperation doc signed between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on the

improvement of this area contradicts the talks on the sector. At

the identical time, it is not going to have an effect on the authorized standing of the sector,

and the doc just isn’t accepted by Iran,” he stated.

Khatibzadeh famous that Iran reserves the appropriate to make use of the Arash

fuel area.

The Arash fuel area is situated within the Persian Gulf amongst Iran,

Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. The area reportedly accommodates 20 trillion

cubic toes (about 600 billion cubic meters) of fuel and about 310

million barrels of oil.

On March 21, 2022, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signed an settlement

on the event of the Dorra (Arash) fuel area.

According to the settlement, each day 1 billion cubic toes (about

28.3 million cubic meters) of fuel and 84,000 barrels of fuel

condensate will likely be extracted from the talked about area.

