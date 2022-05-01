Iran records $37.2b in trade with SCO

Iran’s commerce with members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

(SCO) within the final Persian 12 months (March 2021-March 2022) amounted to

37.2 billion {dollars}, exhibiting 33 % YOY progress, Trend stories citing IRNA.

Head Iran’s Customs Administration Rouhollah Latifi mentioned on

Sunday that the nation traded 54,856,000 tons of products price of

37.16 billion {dollars} with SCO members in that interval.

Iran exported 45,349,000 tons (20.6 billion {dollars}) of products to

SCO members in combination, whereas it imported 9,507,000 tons (16.5

billion {dollars}) to these nations, in response to the official.

Iran’s exports noticed 41 % progress, whereas its imports

elevated 24 % within the interval.