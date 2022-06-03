Iran reports death of another Revolutionary Guard colonel

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran reported the loss of life of one other colonel of the elite Quds pressure of its Revolutionary Guards on Friday, the second in two weeks from the unit which oversees Iran’s navy operations overseas.

Quoting an unknown official, the early morning report by the official IRNA information company stated Col. Ali Esmailzadeh died throughout an “incident in his residence” days in the past in metropolis of Karaj, some 35 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the capital Tehran.

It didn’t elaborate however denied reviews that the colonel was assassinated.

Other information channels near the Guard stated Esmailzadeh fell from his rooftop or balcony. In May two unidentified gunmen on a bike shot Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei 5 instances in a automotive in entrance of his residence in Tehran.

Iran blamed his slaying on the United States and its allies, together with Israel. Iran historically blames Israel for such focused killings, together with these on nuclear scientists over the previous years.