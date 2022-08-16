Iran responds to EU nuclear text, seeks US flexibility
Iran responded to the European Union’s “final” draft textual content to
save a 2015 nuclear deal on Monday, an EU official mentioned, because the
Iranian international minister known as on the United States to indicate
flexibility to resolve three remaining points, Trend experiences citing
Al
Arabiya.
After 16 months of fitful, oblique US-Iranian talks, with the
EU shuttling between the events, a senior EU official mentioned on Aug.
8 it had laid down a “final” supply and anticipated a response inside a
“very, very few weeks.”
While Washington has mentioned it is able to shortly seal a deal to
restore the 2015 accord on the premise of the EU proposals, Iranian
negotiators mentioned Tehran’s “additional views and considerations” to
the EU textual content could be conveyed later.
The EU official on Monday supplied no particulars on Iran’s response
to the textual content.