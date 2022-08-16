Iran responds to EU nuclear text, seeks US flexibility

Iran responded to the European Union’s “final” draft textual content to

save a 2015 nuclear deal on Monday, an EU official mentioned, because the

Iranian international minister known as on the United States to indicate

flexibility to resolve three remaining points, Trend experiences citing

Al

Arabiya.

After 16 months of fitful, oblique US-Iranian talks, with the

EU shuttling between the events, a senior EU official mentioned on Aug.

8 it had laid down a “final” supply and anticipated a response inside a

“very, very few weeks.”

While Washington has mentioned it is able to shortly seal a deal to

restore the 2015 accord on the premise of the EU proposals, Iranian

negotiators mentioned Tehran’s “additional views and considerations” to

the EU textual content could be conveyed later.

The EU official on Monday supplied no particulars on Iran’s response

to the textual content.