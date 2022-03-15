Iran returns passport to detained aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, raising hopes for release

LONDON — A British-Iranian nationwide detained in Iran, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has been given her British passport again, elevating hopes she may very well be launched quickly.

British MP Tulip Siddiq tweeted Tuesday that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was “still at her family home in Tehran” and that she understood there’s a British group within the Iranian capital negotiating her launch.

Hojjat Kermani, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer, told Reuters: “I am hopeful that we will have good news soon.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a mission supervisor with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 throughout a visit to Iran along with her daughter Gabriella, and jailed for 5 years on costs of plotting towards the regime. She was later sentenced to a further 12 months of confinement on costs of spreading propaganda.

Iranian authorities had demanded that the U.Ok. pay a £400 million debt in trade of her launch, along with different twin nationals Anoosheh Ashoori and Morad Tahbaz.