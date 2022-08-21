Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 21
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. As many as 3,245
individuals have been contaminated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) within the
previous 24 hours in Iran, reads the assertion of the Ministry of
Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend studies.
In addition, 55 individuals have died from the coronavirus over the
previous day.
At the identical time, the situation of 1,342 individuals stays
vital.
So far, greater than 53.6 million exams have been carried out in Iran
for the analysis of coronavirus.
In complete, about 154 million doses of vaccines have been utilized in
Iran thus far. A complete of 64.9 million doses have been used within the
first stage, 58.3 million doses – within the second stage, and 30.3
million doses – within the third stage.
Iran continues to watch the coronavirus state of affairs within the
nation. According to latest studies from Iranian officers, over
7.5 million individuals have been contaminated, and 143,387 individuals have
already died.
Meanwhile, over 7.23 million individuals have reportedly recovered
from the illness. The nation continues to use strict measures to
comprise the additional unfold of the virus.
Reportedly, the illness was dropped at Iran by a businessman
from Iran’s Qom metropolis, who went on a enterprise journey to China, regardless of
official warnings. The man died later from the illness. The Islamic
Republic introduced its first infections and deaths from the
coronavirus on Feb. 19.
The outbreak within the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan – which is an
worldwide transport hub – started at a fish market in late
December 2019.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared
COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources declare the coronavirus outbreak
began as early as November 2019.
—
Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur