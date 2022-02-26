Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

As many as 7,039 individuals have been contaminated with the coronavirus

(COVID-19) previously 24 hours in Iran, reads the assertion of the

Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend stories.

In addition, 224 individuals have died from the coronavirus over the

previous day.

At the identical time, the situation of three,966 individuals stays

vital.

So far, greater than 47 million checks have been carried out in Iran

for the analysis of coronavirus.

In whole, over 141 million doses of vaccines have been utilized in

Iran thus far. A complete of 62.7 million doses have been used on the

first stage, 55.4 million doses – on the second stage, and 22.9

million doses – on the third stage.

Iran continues to observe the coronavirus scenario within the

nation. According to latest stories from Iranian officers, over

7.03 million individuals have been contaminated, and 136,390 individuals have

already died.

Meanwhile, over 6.61 million individuals have reportedly recovered

from the illness. The nation continues to use strict measures to

comprise the additional unfold of the virus.

Reportedly, the illness was delivered to Iran by a businessman

from Iran’s Qom metropolis, who went on a enterprise journey to China, regardless of

official warnings. The man died later from the illness. The Islamic

Republic introduced its first infections and deaths from the

coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak within the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan – which is an

worldwide transport hub – started at a fish market in late

December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared

COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources declare the coronavirus outbreak

began as early as November 2019.

