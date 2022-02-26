Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 26
As many as 7,039 individuals have been contaminated with the coronavirus
(COVID-19) previously 24 hours in Iran, reads the assertion of the
Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend stories.
In addition, 224 individuals have died from the coronavirus over the
previous day.
At the identical time, the situation of three,966 individuals stays
vital.
So far, greater than 47 million checks have been carried out in Iran
for the analysis of coronavirus.
In whole, over 141 million doses of vaccines have been utilized in
Iran thus far. A complete of 62.7 million doses have been used on the
first stage, 55.4 million doses – on the second stage, and 22.9
million doses – on the third stage.
Iran continues to observe the coronavirus scenario within the
nation. According to latest stories from Iranian officers, over
7.03 million individuals have been contaminated, and 136,390 individuals have
already died.
Meanwhile, over 6.61 million individuals have reportedly recovered
from the illness. The nation continues to use strict measures to
comprise the additional unfold of the virus.
Reportedly, the illness was delivered to Iran by a businessman
from Iran’s Qom metropolis, who went on a enterprise journey to China, regardless of
official warnings. The man died later from the illness. The Islamic
Republic introduced its first infections and deaths from the
coronavirus on Feb. 19.
The outbreak within the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan – which is an
worldwide transport hub – started at a fish market in late
December 2019.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared
COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources declare the coronavirus outbreak
began as early as November 2019.
