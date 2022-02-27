Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

As many as 9,524 folks have been contaminated with the coronavirus

(COVID-19) previously 24 hours in Iran, reads the assertion of the

Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend studies.

In addition, 241 folks have died from the coronavirus over the

previous day.

At the identical time, the situation of 4,049 folks stays

vital.

So far, greater than 47.1 million assessments have been performed in Iran

for the prognosis of coronavirus.

In complete, over 141 million doses of vaccines have been utilized in

Iran to this point. A complete of 62.7 million doses have been used on the

first stage, 55.4 million doses – on the second stage, and 23

million doses – on the third stage.

Iran continues to watch the coronavirus state of affairs within the

nation. According to latest studies from Iranian officers, over

7.04 million folks have been contaminated, and 136,631 folks have

already died.

Meanwhile, over 6.63 million folks have reportedly recovered

from the illness. The nation continues to use strict measures to

include the additional unfold of the virus.

Reportedly, the illness was delivered to Iran by a businessman

from Iran’s Qom metropolis, who went on a enterprise journey to China, regardless of

official warnings. The man died later from the illness. The Islamic

Republic introduced its first infections and deaths from the

coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak within the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan – which is an

worldwide transport hub – started at a fish market in late

December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared

COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources declare the coronavirus outbreak

began as early as November 2019.

