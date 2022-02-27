Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 27
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
As many as 9,524 folks have been contaminated with the coronavirus
(COVID-19) previously 24 hours in Iran, reads the assertion of the
Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend studies.
In addition, 241 folks have died from the coronavirus over the
previous day.
At the identical time, the situation of 4,049 folks stays
vital.
So far, greater than 47.1 million assessments have been performed in Iran
for the prognosis of coronavirus.
In complete, over 141 million doses of vaccines have been utilized in
Iran to this point. A complete of 62.7 million doses have been used on the
first stage, 55.4 million doses – on the second stage, and 23
million doses – on the third stage.
Iran continues to watch the coronavirus state of affairs within the
nation. According to latest studies from Iranian officers, over
7.04 million folks have been contaminated, and 136,631 folks have
already died.
Meanwhile, over 6.63 million folks have reportedly recovered
from the illness. The nation continues to use strict measures to
include the additional unfold of the virus.
Reportedly, the illness was delivered to Iran by a businessman
from Iran’s Qom metropolis, who went on a enterprise journey to China, regardless of
official warnings. The man died later from the illness. The Islamic
Republic introduced its first infections and deaths from the
coronavirus on Feb. 19.
The outbreak within the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan – which is an
worldwide transport hub – started at a fish market in late
December 2019.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared
COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources declare the coronavirus outbreak
began as early as November 2019.
—
