Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 5,144 individuals have been contaminated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) previously 24 hours in Iran, reads the assertion of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend studies.

In addition, 28 individuals have died from the coronavirus over the previous day.

At the identical time, the situation of 1,208 individuals stays essential.

So far, greater than 44 million checks have been performed in Iran for the analysis of coronavirus.

In complete, about 130 million doses of vaccines have been utilized in Iran up to now. A complete of 60.5 million doses have been used on the primary stage, 53.5 million doses – on the second stage, and 14.5 million – on the third stage.

Iran continues to observe the coronavirus scenario within the nation. According to latest studies from Iranian officers, over 6.25 million individuals have been contaminated, and 132,230 individuals have already died.

Meanwhile, over 6.08 million individuals have reportedly recovered from the illness. The nation continues to use strict measures to include the additional unfold of the virus.

Reportedly, the illness was delivered to Iran by a businessman from Iran’s Qom metropolis, who went on a enterprise journey to China, regardless of official warnings. The man died later from the illness. The Islamic Republic introduced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak within the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan – which is a global transport hub – started at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources declare the coronavirus outbreak began as early as November 2019.

