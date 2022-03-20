Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 20

The variety of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran

elevated to 139,610 with 60 extra Iranians killed by the lethal

illness over the previous 24 hours, Iran’s Health Ministry introduced on

Sunday, Trend studies

citing IRNA.

1,816 new instances of an infection with the COVID-19 had been discovered over

the previous 24 hours, 339 of whom had been hospitalized, it mentioned.

The Iranian Health Ministry famous that 6,822,521 sufferers out of

a complete of seven,141,033 contaminated individuals have recovered or been

discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,011 COVID-19 sufferers are in vital situations and in

intensive care models, it added.

The Health Ministry additionally introduced that 63,759,258 Iranians have

obtained the primary dose and 56,562,086 individuals have to date obtained

the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 25,725,052 individuals have additionally obtained the third shot as

the booster jab.