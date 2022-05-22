Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 22
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. As many as 312 folks
have been contaminated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) prior to now 24
hours in Iran, reads the assertion of the Ministry of Health and
Medical Education of Iran, Trend experiences.
In addition, 3 folks have died from the coronavirus over the
previous day.
At the identical time, the situation of 670 folks stays
essential.
So far, greater than 52 million checks have been performed in Iran
for the prognosis of coronavirus.
In whole, about 150 million doses of vaccines have been utilized in
Iran up to now. A complete of 64.4 million doses have been used within the
first stage, 57.7 million doses – within the second stage, and 27.4
million doses – within the third stage.
Iran continues to observe the coronavirus state of affairs within the
nation. According to latest experiences from Iranian officers, over
7.23 million folks have been contaminated, and 141,274 folks have
already died.
Meanwhile, over 7.03 million folks have reportedly recovered
from the illness. The nation continues to use strict measures to
comprise the additional unfold of the virus.
Reportedly, the illness was delivered to Iran by a businessman
from Iran’s Qom metropolis, who went on a enterprise journey to China, regardless of
official warnings. The man died later from the illness. The Islamic
Republic introduced its first infections and deaths from the
coronavirus on Feb. 19.
The outbreak within the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan – which is an
worldwide transport hub – started at a fish market in late
December 2019.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared
COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources declare the coronavirus outbreak
began as early as November 2019.
