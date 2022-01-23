Iran rights defender sentenced to eight years jail and flogging: Husband

An Iranian courtroom has sentenced main human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi to eight years in jail and over 70 lashes, her husband introduced on Sunday, following her sudden arrest in November final 12 months.

Her husband Taghi Rahmani, who is predicated in France, wrote on Twitter that the sentence was handed out after a listening to that lasted solely 5 minutes.

The particulars of each the decision and the case in opposition to her stay unclear.

A colleague of Nobel Peace Prize-winning campaigner Shirin Ebadi, who now lives exterior Iran, Mohammadi has been repeatedly jailed by the Iranian authorities over the previous couple of years.

She was launched from jail in October 2020 however then abruptly arrested in November 2021 in Karaj exterior Tehran whereas attending a memorial for a person killed throughout nationwide protests in November 2019.

Amnesty International on the time condemned Mohammadi’s arrest as “arbitrary” and described her as a “prisoner of conscience targeted solely for her peaceful human rights activities”.

Mohammadi, who has lengthy campaigned in opposition to the usage of the demise penalty in Iran, had earlier than her newest arrest been working with households searching for justice for family members who they are saying have been killed by safety forces within the 2019 protests.

Even whereas out of jail, she had in May 2021 been handed a sentence of 80 lashes and 30 months in jail on costs of “propaganda” in opposition to Iran’s Islamic system.

Activists have decried what they see as elevated repression in Iran over the past months, together with the jailing of campaigners and larger use of the demise penalty.

Prominent detainees have additionally died in jail, such because the well-known poet Baktash Abtin.

Another prime rights defender serving a prolonged sentence in Iran is prize-winning lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh who defended girls arrested for protesting in opposition to the requirement for Iranian girls to put on the hijab.

While she is presently believed to be out of jail on medical go away, supporters concern she is liable to being imminently returned to jail.

