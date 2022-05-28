Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and on board

Iran’s state maritime physique stated on Saturday the crew of two Greek tankers seized by Revolutionary Guards on Friday haven’t been detained, had been in good well being and on board their vessels, the semi-official Tasnim information company reported.

“The crew of the two Greek tankers have not been arrested, and all crew members … are in good health and are being protected, and provided with necessary services while on board, in accordance with international law,” Iran’s Ports and Maritime

Organization stated in a press release carried by Tasnim.

Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers within the Gulf on Friday, shortly after Tehran warned it could take “punitive action” towards Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast.

