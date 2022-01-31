Iran says differences persist on key issues at nuclear talks

Iran mentioned Monday that variations with the United States stay over the problems of lifting sanctions and acquiring ensures in Vienna talks aimed toward reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Important and significant issues remain regarding the removal of sanctions that have not made an agreement possible so far,” overseas ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh mentioned at a information convention.

He reiterated requires ensures that the US is not going to withdraw from the 2015 deal, which was derailed in 2018 when the administration of then-president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the pact.

Khatibzadeh’s remarks got here because the eighth spherical of negations to revive the settlement – generally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – has been on pause since Friday, with the negotiators returning to their capitals for consultations.

The European Union’s coordinator for the talks, Enrique Mora, mentioned on the time that “political decisions” are required to interrupt the impasse, and that talks are anticipated to renew this week.

The drive to salvage the nuclear deal resumed in late November, after talks have been suspended in June as Iran elected ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi.

The deal – agreed by Iran, the US, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany – provided Tehran sanctions reduction in change for curbs on its nuclear program.

But the US reimposed extreme financial sanctions after the 2018 withdrawal, prompting Tehran to start rolling again on its commitments beneath the deal.

Khatibzadeh nonetheless famous “very significant progress” over the earlier three weeks in negotiations over the lifting of sanctions and nuclear commitments, in addition to acquiring ensures.

“We suggest that after returning from their capitals, [other parties] come with necessary decisions so that we can conclude quickly what has been prepared in drafts,” he mentioned.

“The other parties know the differences clearly. They need to make political decisions, especially in Washington,” he added.

“We await political decisions by Washington upon the return of the US delegation.”

The US has participated solely not directly within the talks, which search to carry Washington again to the accord and to make sure Iran returns to its commitments beneath the deal.

“We can reach a lasting, reliable and good agreement the day after the return of the negotiators to Vienna” if the opposite events make the “right” political choices, he added.

