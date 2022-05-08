Europe
Iran says EU’s nuke talks coordinator to visit Iran over Vienna talks
The EU coordinator for the Iran nuclear talks Enrique Mora will
go to Iran on Tuesday over the Vienna talks aimed to revive the
2015 Iran nuclear deal, semi-official company Nour News reported
Saturday, Trend
experiences citing Xinhua.
Nour News, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security
Council, provides no particulars about Mora’s upcoming go to.
In July 2015, Iran signed with the world powers a nuclear deal,
formally referred to as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),
during which Tehran agrees to curb its nuclear program in return for
the elimination of the worldwide sanctions on it.