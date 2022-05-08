Iran says EU’s nuke talks coordinator to visit Iran over Vienna talks

The EU coordinator for the Iran nuclear talks Enrique Mora will

go to Iran on Tuesday over the Vienna talks aimed to revive the

2015 Iran nuclear deal, semi-official company Nour News reported

Nour News, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security

Council, provides no particulars about Mora’s upcoming go to.

In July 2015, Iran signed with the world powers a nuclear deal,

formally referred to as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),

during which Tehran agrees to curb its nuclear program in return for

the elimination of the worldwide sanctions on it.