Iran says fire at communications center disrupts internet

A hearth at Tehran’s important telecommunications constructing disrupted web providers on Friday, Iran’s communications ministry mentioned.

It mentioned the fireplace was attributable to a malfunction in an influence connection.

“A minor internet outage that occurred today in some areas of Tehran due to a power outage led to a fire at the LCT center, which was quickly rectified and the backup system was quickly replaced,” ministry spokesman Mahdi Salem wrote on Twitter.

The ministry mentioned the close by metropolis of Karaj was additionally affected by the outage.

Iran has among the strictest controls on web entry on this planet, however its blocks on US-based social media equivalent to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are routinely bypassed by tech-savvy Iranians utilizing digital personal networks (VPNs).

A new bill introduced in parliament final month would additional limit authorities management over the web if accepted.

