Iran on Monday dominated out any US preconditions for reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, together with the discharge of American prisoners held by the Islamic Republic.

“Iran has never accepted any preconditions by the United States… The US official’s comments on the release of US prisoners in Iran is for domestic use,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh advised a weekly information convention.

The lead US nuclear negotiator advised Reuters on Sunday the United States was unlikely to strike an settlement with Iran to revive the nuclear pact except Tehran launched 4 US residents Washington says it’s holding hostage.

Iran’s state information company IRNA stated earlier on Monday that setting such preconditions would decelerate oblique talks between Tehran and Washington to safe the deal.

Iran is presently in talks in Vienna with world powers to revive the 2015 deal that the US unilaterally left throughout Trump’s presidency in 2018.

