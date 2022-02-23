Iran says nuclear talks reach ‘sensitive point’

Talks in Vienna on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers have reached a delicate level and Western international locations ought to take a sensible method to settle remaining issues, Iran’s overseas minister mentioned on Wednesday.

“Nuclear talks in Vienna are reaching a sensitive and important point,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian mentioned throughout a information convention along with his Omani counterpart in Tehran.

“We wonder whether the Western side can adopt a realistic approach to go through the remaining points of the talks.”

Reuters reported final week {that a} US-Iranian deal is taking form in Vienna after months of oblique talks to revive the nuclear pact deserted in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, who additionally reimposed in depth sanctions on Iran.

The 2015 deal between Iran and world powers restricted Tehran’s enrichment of uranium to make it tougher for it to develop materials for nuclear weapons, if it selected to, in return for a lifting of worldwide sanctions towards Tehran.

