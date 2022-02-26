Iran says ready for ‘immediate’ nuclear deal if Western powers show real will

Iran is able to “immediately conclude” a deal in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers if Western powers present actual will, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stated on Saturday.

“Seriously reviewing draft of the agreement … Our red lines are made clear to Western parties. Ready to immediately conclude a good deal, should they show real will,” Amirabdollahian stated on Twitter.

On Friday, a senior US State Department official stated negotiators had made vital progress up to now week or so on reviving the deal however very robust points remained.

