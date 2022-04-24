Iran says seized foreign ship carrying fuel in Gulf waters

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have seized a international vessel within the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 200,000 liters of gasoline, a senior Guards commander informed the semi-official Fars information company on Sunday.

“[The ship’s] eight crew have been handed over to legal authorities in the southern port city of Bushehr,” Gholamhossein Hosseini informed Fars, with out elaborating on the nationalities of the crew members.

He added that the ship was seized within the northern a part of the Gulf.

Iran, which has among the world’s least expensive gasoline costs attributable to heavy subsidies and the plunge in worth of its nationwide forex, has been combating rampant gasoline smuggling by land to neighboring international locations and by sea to Gulf Arab states.

The Guards have detained a number of ships previously weeks for smuggling gasoline within the Gulf.

