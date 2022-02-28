Iran says three key issues remain unresolved in Vienna nuclear talks

Iran mentioned on Monday that reviving a 2015 nuclear deal is feasible if Western powers take a political resolution to resolve three remaining points, as oblique negotiations between Tehran and Washington enter a vital stage.

Iran’s overseas ministry spokesman recognized the remaining excellent points as: the extent to which sanctions could be rolled again, offering ensures that the United States is not going to give up the pact once more, and resolving questions over uranium traces discovered at a number of previous however undeclared websites in Iran.

After 10 months of talks in Vienna, progress has been made towards the restoration of the pact to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in alternate for sanctions aid, which the United States deserted in 2018. Both Tehran and Washington have cautioned that also there are some important variations to beat.

“Reaching a good deal is possible… three key issues still remain to be resolved. The US and European powers have not taken political decisions on these major issues,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh advised a weekly information convention.

“We believe that we need an appropriate pathway to solve remaining issues in the areas of lifting sanctions, guarantees and political claims that have been levelled against our peaceful civilian nuclear program,” Khatibzadeh mentioned.

Iran’s lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, who flew to Tehran final week for consultations with Iranian officers, “has returned to Vienna to pursue the negotiations with a clear agenda,” Khatibzadeh mentioned.

“The return to the nuclear deal is not going to be a one-day course of, it is going to moderately be a journey of many verifications on the a part of the US.”

Diplomats from parties involved in the negotiations have said they have entered a crucial stage, while Tehran rejects any “fabricated deadline” for the talks.

The 2015 deal between Iran and world powers limited Tehran’s enrichment of uranium to make it harder for it to develop material that could be used for nuclear weapons, in return for a lifting of international sanctions against Tehran.

But in 2018, then-US President Donald Trump abandoned the pact and reimposed sanctions that have devastated Iran’s oil-reliant economy. In response, Tehran violated nuclear limits in the agreement.

