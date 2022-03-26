Iran says US lifting sanctions on IRGC a top priority in nuclear talks

Lifting US sanctions in opposition to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is certainly one of Tehran’s high priorities in nuclear talks with world powers, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Removing US sanctions in opposition to the IRGC “is one of our main topics in the negotiations,” Amir-Abdollahian informed state TV.

“The IRGC is one of the main establishments in the country… [removing sanctions against the IRGC] is one of our main issues,” he stated.

Talks geared toward reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between the deal’s remaining signatories – Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain – have been happening in Vienna for nearly a 12 months.

The US is taking part not directly within the talks on account of Tehran’s refusal to barter immediately with Washington.

The removing of the IRGC from the US’ overseas terrorist group blacklist is reportedly one of many few remaining unresolved points within the talks.

Washington has supplied to drop the terrorist designation in change for a public dedication from Iran to de-escalation within the area, Axios reported earlier this month, citing Israeli and US sources.

The US designated the IRGC as a overseas terrorist organisation underneath former President Donald Trump in 2019.

Trump withdrew Washington from the nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions on Tehran, saying the deal failed to deal with Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional actions and didn’t block Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon.

Iran, which insists its nuclear program is for peaceable functions solely, responded by increasing its nuclear program, breaching a lot of the deal’s restrictions.

The Vienna talks, which started in April 2021, intention to carry Iran again into compliance with the deal and facilitate a US return to the settlement. The deal supplied Iran sanctions reduction in change for curbs on its nuclear program.

Read extra:

EU’s Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran ‘very close’

US to increase pressure on Iran if nuclear diplomacy fails: White House