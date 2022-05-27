Iran seizes Greek tankers amid tensions

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has seized two Greek oil tankers within the Persian Gulf, simply after Greece assisted the US in seizing an Iranian oil tanker over alleged sanctions violations within the Mediterranean Sea.

The Guard’s announcement comes as tensions stay excessive between Iran and world powers over stalled negotiations concerning its nuclear program.

The Guard issued an announcement on its web site, accusing the unnamed tankers of unspecified violations.

Greece’s overseas ministry mentioned it made a powerful demarche to the Iranian ambassador in Athens over the “violent taking over of two Greek-flagged ships” within the Persian Gulf.

“These acts effectively amount to acts of piracy,” a ministry assertion mentioned.

The ministry referred to as for the quick launch of the vessels and their crews, and mentioned these acts would have “particularly negative consequences” in bilateral relations and in Iran’s relations with the European Union, of which Greece is a member.

The ministry’s assertion mentioned that earlier on Friday, an Iranian helicopter landed on the Greek-flagged Delta Poseidon in worldwide waters 22 nautical miles off the coast of Iran.

“Armed men then took the crew captive,” it mentioned, including that two Greek residents have been among the many crew.

“A similar incident has been reported on another Greek-flagged vessel, that was carrying seven Greek citizens, close to the coast of Iran,” the ministry mentioned.

A US defence official, talking on situation of anonymity to debate intelligence issues, mentioned it appeared the 2 ships had come near – however not in – Iranian territorial waters on Friday earlier than drifting off into Iranian waters.

The ships additionally had turned off their monitoring gadgets, one other pink flag, the official mentioned.

However, neither had issued a mayday or a name for assist, the official mentioned.

Iran had threatened to take “punitive action” earlier on Friday over Greece being concerned within the US seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.

Iran’s Nour News web site, near its safety companies, carried the menace simply as transport information website Lloyd’s List mentioned it believed two Greek tankers had been seized within the Persian Gulf.

Quoting nameless business sources, Lloyd’s reported that the 2 ships had been boarded after Iranian army helicopters approached them on Friday afternoon.

It mentioned each tankers had simply been loaded with Iraqi crude oil.

The crude oil cargo of an Iranian-flagged tanker that was stopped in Greek waters final month has been seized and is being transferred to a different vessel following a request from the US, a Greek official mentioned on Thursday.

The official mentioned following a “judicial intervention by US authorities concerning the ship’s cargo” the method is presently underway, at US authorities expense, for the oil “to be handed over” off the port of Karystos on the Aegean Sea island of Evia.

The official, who requested to not be recognized so as to focus on the case, didn’t present additional particulars.