Iran seizes two Greek oil tankers in Gulf waters

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized two Greek oil tankers within the Gulf on Friday, the IRGC introduced in an announcement carried by state media, in an obvious retaliation for the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.

The two Greek oil tankers had been seized for committing “violations” in Gulf waters, the semi-official Tasnim information company cited the IRGC assertion as saying.

The two seized oil tankers are named Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon, the semi-official Fars information company stated.

In an announcement, the Greek international ministry condemned the seizure of the 2 ships and known as for his or her rapid launch. It stated the seizure of the 2 ships was “equivalent to acts of piracy.”

Earlier on Friday, Iran’s semi-official Nour News outlet stated Tehran had determined to take “punitive action” against Greece over the US seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.

Also on Friday, Iran summoned the envoy of Switzerland, which represents US pursuits in Tehran, to protest the US seizure of the Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.

On Wednesday, Iran summoned the cost d’affaires of Greece’s embassy in Tehran over the incident.

