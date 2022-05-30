Iran seizes vessel carrying 106,500 liters of fuel: Report

Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled gas and arrested 9 crew members, the semi-official Tasnim information company reported on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“On the orders of the Qeshm Prosecutor, the officers of the marine base, while identifying a vessel carrying 106,500 liters of smuggled fuel, started the process of seizing it,” stated the chief justice of Hormozgan province.

Iran, which has a few of the world’s least expensive gas costs as a result of heavy subsidies and the autumn of its foreign money, has been preventing rampant gas smuggling by land to neighboring states and by sea to Gulf Arab international locations.

It has ceaselessly seized boats it says are getting used for smuggling oil within the Gulf.

Read extra:

Israeli PM Bennett says Iranian ‘immunity’ is over

Mysterious ‘incident’ in Iran was attack on drone development center: Report

Iran shows off underground drone base, but not its location: State media