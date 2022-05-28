Iran shows off underground drone base, but not its location: State media

The Iranian military has given some particulars – however not the precise location – of an underground base for its navy drones, state media reported on Saturday, amid simmering tensions within the Gulf.

State TV mentioned 100 drones have been being saved within the coronary heart of the Zagros mountains, together with Ababil-5, which it mentioned have been fitted with Qaem-9 missiles, an Iranian-made model of air-to-surface US Hellfire.

“No doubt the drones of Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces are the region’s most powerful,” military commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi mentioned. “Our capability to upgrade drones is unstoppable,” he added.

The Iranian state TV correspondent mentioned he had made the 45-minute helicopter flight on Thursday from Kermanshah in western Iran to a secret underground drone web site. He was allowed to take blindfolds off solely upon arrival on the base, he mentioned.

TV footage confirmed rows of drones fitted with missiles in a tunnel, which it mentioned was a number of hundred meters underground.

The TV report got here a day after Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf, in an obvious retaliation for the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast.

Greek authorities final month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, as a consequence of European Union sanctions. The United States later confiscated the Iranian oil cargo held onboard and plans to ship it to the United States

on one other vessel.

The Pegas was later launched, however the seizure infected tensions at a fragile time, with Iran and world powers searching for to revive a nuclear deal that former US President Donald Trump deserted, reimposing sanctions on Tehran.

