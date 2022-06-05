Iran, South Africa discuss ways to boost ICT cooperation
Senior Iranian and South African officers held talks aimed toward
paving floor for bilateral cooperation on data
communication know-how, Trend stories citing IRNA.
Iran’s Deputy Minister of Information and Communications
Technology Mohammad Khansari, who additionally heads the nation’s
Information Technology Organization, met along with his South African
counterpart Mohlopi Phillemon Mapulane.
The talks came about on Saturday in Geneva on the sidelines of
the World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) 2022.
Khansari spoke about Iran’s achievements in digital companies
and introduced the nation’s readiness to have cooperation with
South Africa on this sector.
Mapulane, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital
Technologies of South Africa, welcomed that and stated his nation is
able to share experiences.
The World Summit on Information Society, sponsored by the United
Nations, is the most important international gathering on data and
communication.
This 12 months, the annual gathering started on March 15. Its remaining
week came about place from May 30 till June 3 involving in-person
gatherings.
Iran’s Minister Information and Communications Technology Isa
Zarepour delivered a speech on May 31.