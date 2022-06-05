Iran, South Africa discuss ways to boost ICT cooperation

Senior Iranian and South African officers held talks aimed toward

paving floor for bilateral cooperation on data

communication know-how, Trend stories citing IRNA.

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Information and Communications

Technology Mohammad Khansari, who additionally heads the nation’s

Information Technology Organization, met along with his South African

counterpart Mohlopi Phillemon Mapulane.

The talks came about on Saturday in Geneva on the sidelines of

the World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) 2022.

Khansari spoke about Iran’s achievements in digital companies

and introduced the nation’s readiness to have cooperation with

South Africa on this sector.

Mapulane, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital

Technologies of South Africa, welcomed that and stated his nation is

able to share experiences.

The World Summit on Information Society, sponsored by the United

Nations, is the most important international gathering on data and

communication.

This 12 months, the annual gathering started on March 15. Its remaining

week came about place from May 30 till June 3 involving in-person

gatherings.

Iran’s Minister Information and Communications Technology Isa

Zarepour delivered a speech on May 31.