Iran Still ‘Studying’ Biden’s Nuclear Deal Offer, Insists Nuclear Power ‘Cannot Be Taken from Us’

Iranian officers stated on Sunday they’re “reviewing” the Biden administration’s newest proposals for reviving former President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal, at the same time as hardline Islamist President Ebrahim Raisi made a mockery of the negotiations by insisting nuclear know-how “cannot be taken from us in any way.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday that Iran needs “a good, sustainable, and strong agreement.”

“The response of the American side is being studied carefully,” he stated, referring to the Biden administration’s reply to Iran’s newest draft amendments.

European Union (EU) officers said final Wednesday they’d obtained Washington’s response and forwarded it to Tehran. The Biden administration applauded Iran for dropping “some of its non-starter demands,” together with a requirement for President Joe Biden to reverse the earlier administration’s designation of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made it clear on Monday that Iran nonetheless considers its nuclear know-how non-negotiable, which renders the entire idea of renegotiating the nuclear deal considerably farcical.

Raisi had little or no to say about Iran making any concessions at his press convention, as a substitute rattling off an inventory of calls for he expects the U.S. to satisfy — eradicating sanctions chief amongst them — and primarily demanding the world take it on religion that Iran has no want to construct nuclear weapons.

“We have stated times and again that nuclear weapons have no place in our nuclear doctrine. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has frequently announced that the acquisition of such armament is religiously forbidden. We also declared in our foreign policy that these munitions have no place in our foreign policy,” Raisi stated — a reference to the much-debunked declare that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a binding and everlasting spiritual edict in opposition to Iran possessing nuclear weapons.

Raisi sneered that the “Zionist regime” in Israel needs to deprive Iran of its sacred proper to nuclear know-how.

“But this know-how has been indigenized in our country, and cannot be taken from us in any way,” he stated.

The Iranian regime has lengthy vacillated between blaming all of its financial issues on the U.S. sanctions restored when President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and insisting the sanctions are a mere trifle that had no actual impact on Iran’s financial would possibly. Raisi embraced the latter spin by claiming the sanctions had no main impact on Iran, however should nonetheless be eliminated instantly.

“The level of our interactions with regional countries has increased up to five times. Our oil exports are in a state where we feel we should do our best and continue to export oil and non-oil commodities,” he stated.

“We did not leave the negotiating table for sanctions removal. Negotiations are for the sake of removing the sanctions. Those who abandoned their commitments should return and fulfill their obligations. Our emphasis in these negotiations is on the removal of sanction,” he demanded.

The Iranian president had one other particular demand: he wished the International Atomic Energy Agency to stop investigating uranium particles discovered at three uncleared Iranian nuclear websites.

Iran is required below the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NFT) to clarify the uranium traces, nevertheless it has stonewalled IAEA inspectors for years. In June, following an ungainly three-month grace interval, the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors overwhelmingly passed a decision chastising Iran and demanding its cooperation “without delay.”

“Without settlement of safeguard issues, speaking about an agreement has no meaning,” Raisi stated, utilizing Iran’s most well-liked euphemism of “safeguard issues” for Iran’s dispute with the IAEA.

Raisi disregarded solutions that he meet with President Biden whereas visiting the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

“Earlier, I stated and declared it once again that there will be no benefit for Iran and the Iranian nation in such a meeting with him,” Raisi stated of Biden.