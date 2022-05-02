Iran summons Swedish ambassador over ex-official’s trial

Iran stated it had summoned Sweden’s ambassador following a request by prosecutors within the Nordic nation for all times imprisonment for a former Iranian official.

The overseas ministry in Tehran late Sunday “strongly condemned” the arrest and trial of Hamid Noury, 61, as “illegal” and known as for halting the proceedings and for his launch.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Noury, who has been on trial in Stockholm since final August, faces fees together with crimes in opposition to humanity and conflict crimes for being concerned in what the court docket heard had been the executions of a lot of prisoners within the Eighties.

Lawyers for Noury, who was arrested at Stockholm airport in November 2019, have denied he was current for the alleged killings.

The prosecution stated the prisoners had been members of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), an exiled opposition group which Tehran considers a “terrorist group” and has banned since 1981.

The MEK had been initially supporters of the 1979 Islamic Revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that ousted the shah. But it quickly fell out with Tehran, backed Iraq’s Saddam Hussein within the Iran-Iraq conflict and was blamed for a string of assaults within the early Eighties.

Swedish ambassador Mattias Lentz was summoned following a trial session Thursday when prosecutors requested the utmost penalty of life imprisonment for Noury.

The overseas ministry of Sweden in a Twitter publish suggested its residents in opposition to non-essential journey to the Islamic republic “due to the security situation.”

Swedish courts are attempting Noury beneath the precept of common jurisdiction which permits them to deal with critical instances comparable to conflict crimes no matter the place the offences had been dedicated.

Read extra:

Iran oil minister travels to Venezuela for energy deals

Missile attack on oil refinery in Iraq’s Erbil hit oil tank, fire erupted

Under-fire Iran speaker responds to ‘lies’ about family trip