Iran supreme leader says ‘wrong decisions’ have hurt economy

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated Sunday that the nation’s poor financial scenario was not solely on account of worldwide sanctions but additionally to authorities mismanagement.

“Wrong decisions and shortcomings” had been a part of the rationale for the Islamic republic’s “unsatisfactory” financial information, he stated concerning the decade from March 2011 to final 12 months.

Indicators reminiscent of “GDP growth, capital formation, inflation, housing and liquidity growth were not satisfactory,” Khamenei stated.

“The main cause of these problems is not only sanctions, but also wrong decisions and shortcomings,” he advised a gathering with financial officers.

“If the authorities had cooperated more with the producers in these 10 years, the damage would have been less, and the successes would have been greater,” he added in an implicit assault on former president Hassan Rouhani’s governments from 2013 to 2021.

Iran, which final 12 months elected President Ebrahim Raisi, has been hit by extreme financial sanctions imposed in 2018 by the United States, and has seen its inflation charge surge to shut to 60 p.c.

Khamenei criticized the excessive costs and low high quality of some home-made merchandise, particularly vehicles.

He additionally charged that “despite the government’s support,” the value of some domestically-produced residence home equipment had doubled.

Iran has witnessed plenty of protest rallies up to now few weeks by civil servants, together with from the judiciary, towards powerful financial circumstances.

Regarding firms working regardless of the sanctions, Khamenei stated that “we have successful examples and businesses that did not wait for the lifting of sanctions.”

Iran has been negotiating in Vienna – instantly with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, and not directly with the United States – to revive its tattered 2015 nuclear deal.

The landmark settlement supplied Tehran sanctions aid in change for curbs on its nuclear program. But the US unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 beneath then-president Donald Trump and reimposed biting financial sanctions on Iran.

