Iran, Syria to Boost Cooperation in Oil, Mine Sectors

High-ranking Iranian and Syrian officers in a gathering in

Damascus conferred on methods to extend cooperation in oil and mine

fields, Trend

studies citing Fars News Agency.

The assembly was held between Syrian Minister of Oil and Mineral

Resources Bassam Tohme and Advisor to Iran’s Minister of Defense

Mostafa Esbati who can be the chairman of Iran’s Council of

Economic Cooperation.

The officers additionally mentioned a memorandum of understanding (MoU)

beforehand signed by Tehran and Damascus, which covers sectors such

as base oil and compressed fuel to function equipment and generators as

properly as drilling tools.

Tohme and Esbati confused that the previously-agreed initiatives

are applied as quickly as potential with a purpose to assist strengthen and

enhance financial relations between the 2 international locations.

The Syrian oil minister mentioned that it is very important have joint

cooperation on sustaining fuel generators and compressors inside

Syria as an alternative of sending them to Iran.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad mentioned in December that his

nation attaches particular significance to the event of commerce and

financial relations with Iran, and referred to as for the elimination of

sanctions towards each states.

“Syria pays particular consideration to strengthening commerce relations

with Iran. We welcome any efforts to finish the sanctions. We welcome

any cooperation with Iran in Syria,” Mikdad mentioned in a joint press

convention together with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in

Tehran.

He additionally referred to as for the elimination of all sanctions towards Iran and

Syria.