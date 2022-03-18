Iran, Syria to Boost Cooperation in Oil, Mine Sectors
High-ranking Iranian and Syrian officers in a gathering in
Damascus conferred on methods to extend cooperation in oil and mine
fields, Trend
studies citing Fars News Agency.
The assembly was held between Syrian Minister of Oil and Mineral
Resources Bassam Tohme and Advisor to Iran’s Minister of Defense
Mostafa Esbati who can be the chairman of Iran’s Council of
Economic Cooperation.
The officers additionally mentioned a memorandum of understanding (MoU)
beforehand signed by Tehran and Damascus, which covers sectors such
as base oil and compressed fuel to function equipment and generators as
properly as drilling tools.
Tohme and Esbati confused that the previously-agreed initiatives
are applied as quickly as potential with a purpose to assist strengthen and
enhance financial relations between the 2 international locations.
The Syrian oil minister mentioned that it is very important have joint
cooperation on sustaining fuel generators and compressors inside
Syria as an alternative of sending them to Iran.
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad mentioned in December that his
nation attaches particular significance to the event of commerce and
financial relations with Iran, and referred to as for the elimination of
sanctions towards each states.
“Syria pays particular consideration to strengthening commerce relations
with Iran. We welcome any efforts to finish the sanctions. We welcome
any cooperation with Iran in Syria,” Mikdad mentioned in a joint press
convention together with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in
Tehran.
He additionally referred to as for the elimination of all sanctions towards Iran and
Syria.