Iran to expand balanced ties with Africa, Latin America & Europe

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stated that Iran is set to bolster good and balanced relation relations with Africa, Latin America & Europe, Trend stories citing IRNA.

He made the remarks in a digital assembly with Iranian envoys in overseas international locations.

Amirabdollahian referred to as on the envoys to do their utmost to deepen Iran’s mutual ties with different international locations inside the framework of the brand new administration’s insurance policies and designated missions and pay particular consideration to the affairs of Iranian nationals.

Although Asia and neighboring states are among the many highest priorities within the nation’s overseas coverage, he stated, including that Iran is set to spice up its balanced and good relations with international locations in different areas, together with Africa, Latin America in addition to Europe.

Earlier on January 8, Amirabdollahian underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches significance to the enlargement of relations with Latin American international locations, Nicaragua specifically.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a cellphone dialog with Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Moncada on Friday.