Iran to revive gas pipeline project to Oman: IRNA

Iran’s oil minister has agreed to revive a long-stalled undertaking to put an undersea pipeline to hold fuel to Oman, the Iranian state information company IRNA reported on Saturday.

Iran sits on one of many world’s largest fuel reserves, which Oman has been eyeing because it hopes to feed energy-intensive industries and liquefied pure fuel (LNG) export vegetation.

IRNA mentioned the settlement to revive the undertaking was reached throughout a visit to Oman by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji forward of an official go to to the Gulf Arab state by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday.

In 2013, the 2 international locations signed a deal, valued at $60 billion over 25 years, for Iran to provide fuel to Oman by means of an undersea pipeline. In 2016, the 2 international locations renewed efforts to implement the undertaking, and Iran mentioned in 2017 that it had agreed with Oman to vary the route of the deliberate pipeline to keep away from waters managed by the United Arab Emirates.

The undertaking was subsequently delayed by worth disagreements and US strain on Oman to search out different suppliers earlier than the United States withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, and reimposed sanctions in 2018.

Tehran and Washington have held oblique talks in Vienna over the previous yr to revive the nuclear settlement which led to the lifting of sanctions, however the negotiations have stalled.

