Iran urges Iraq against hosting ‘disruptive security presence’

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi warned neighboring Iraq on Thursday to not permit its soil for use for actions that disrupt Iran’s safety, his workplace mentioned.

His feedback comply with accusations by Iran final month that Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan area had hosted a “strategic center” utilized by Tehran’s arch enemy Israel.

“The president emphasized that Iran strongly expects neighboring countries, especially Iraq, not to allow any presence that is disruptive to the security of the Islamic republic,” a press release by Raisi’s workplace mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The president accused Iraq’s Kurdistan area of “negligence,” including that Iran is intently monitoring the actions of Israel and won’t permit it to hazard the safety of the area by means of any nation, together with Iraq.

The Iranian president made the remarks in Tehran throughout a gathering with visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Iraq’s high diplomat pledged that his nation won’t be a base for actions in opposition to Iran’s safety, the assertion added.

“We are ready for extensive cooperation, including in the field of security, to prevent any threat to the interests of Iran,” Fuad mentioned, in keeping with Raisi’s workplace.

Last month, Iran targeted the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan area, with a dozen ballistic missiles that evenly wounded two civilians.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed on the time that they fired the projectiles and focused a “strategic center” utilized by Israel.

Erbil governor Oumid Khouchnaw dismissed as “baseless” any notion of Israeli websites in and round Erbil, saying “there are no Israeli sites in the region.”

The Iraqi overseas ministry condemned the assault and summoned Iran’s ambassador to protest the strikes.

Iran holds appreciable affect over the federal authorities in Baghdad.

“Iraq considers itself not only a neighbor but also an ally and a friend of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Iranian presidency additional quoted Baghdad’s high diplomat as saying on Thursday.

Read extra:

Forces at Iraqi base hosting US troops shoot down drone

Iran will harshly confront Israel “wherever it feels necessary:” Iranian commander

Top US military general: Quds Force is terror group and shouldn’t be removed from FTO