Iran urges people to dress warmly to cut gas use

Iran’s oil ministry on Sunday urged individuals to put on heat garments to cut back a surging demand for gasoline, as individuals flip up their heaters to deal with bitterly chilly winter temperatures.

Iran has the world’s second largest gasoline reserves after Russia, and the fourth largest oil reserves. Gas is nearly free in Iran as a result of it’s closely backed.

“Gas consumption can be managed by wearing warm clothes and turning off heating appliances when leaving home and work,” Oil Minister Javad Owji mentioned Sunday, based on the ministry’s Shana information company.

“We ask people to save gas consumption so that we can pass the next 10 days without any problem.”

On Thursday, Iran’s Meteorological Organization issued climate warnings about low temperatures in a number of cities, together with the capital Tehran.

“Even though, thanks to God and to the efforts of the employees of the oil industry, the gas network is stable, the continuation of this situation requires the cooperation of dear compatriots and consumption management,” he added.

Owji mentioned that in previous 24 hours, the usage of 692 million cubic meters of gasoline had been registered in “domestic, commercial and non-major industry sectors”.

The file consumption was 748 million cubic meters on November 22, 2021.

