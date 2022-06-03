Iran vows ‘immediate response’ to any Western move against it at IAEA

Iran vowed on Friday to indicate an “immediate response” to any transfer in opposition to it by the United States and European international locations on the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, Iranian state media reported.

“Any political action by the United States and the three European countries in the agency (IAEA) will undoubtedly be met with a proportionate, effective and immediate response from Iran,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by state media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Amirabdollahian additionally stated the IAEA head’s go to to Israel, Iran’s arch-enemy, was in battle with the company’s impartiality, the media reported.

The United States, France, Britain and Germany are pushing for the UN nuclear watchdog’s Board of Governors to rebuke Iran for failing to reply longstanding questions on uranium traces at undeclared websites, a draft decision seen by Reuters confirmed.

Read extra:

Israel prefers diplomacy on Iran but could act alone, PM Bennett tells IAEA chief

US will join Europe to back IAEA resolution against Iran: State Department

IAEA chief arrives in Israel for talks amid tensions over Iran’s nuclear activities