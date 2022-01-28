Iran water protesters attack Afghan vehicles: State media

Protesters in Iran’s southeast attacked vehicles belonging to Afghan drivers throughout an illustration on Friday over water rights for a river that flows from Afghanistan, Iranian state media mentioned.

Demonstrators from Sistan-Baluchestan province, which shares a frontier with Afghanistan, rallied at a border crossing to protest the problem regarding the Helmand River, state information company IRNA reported.

The Helmand flows from the Afghan province of the identical title into Lake Hamoun, which straddles the Afghanistan-Iran border.

Defying a ban on gatherings on the crossing introduced on Thursday, demonstrators held placards and referred to as for negotiations over water rights, IRNA mentioned.

Iranian safety forces intervened when protesters attacked a number of vehicles belonging to Afghan nationals stationed on the crossing, the report mentioned.

A rally was additionally held in entrance of the Afghan consulate in Sistan-Baluchestan’s capital Zahedan, IRNA added.

Last yr, then Afghan president Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the Kamal Khan Dam on the Helmand River, saying that Afghanistan would not provide “extra” water to Iran without spending a dime however as a substitute alternate it for oil.

Tehran’s overseas ministry mentioned Iran’s share was legally outlined in a 1972 settlement between the 2 nations and demanded Afghanistan uphold the deal.

The Helmand River originates in central Afghanistan and reaches the Iranian border within the Sistan area after a journey of greater than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles).

Lake Hamoun was once one of many largest wetlands on this planet, straddling 4,000 sq. kilometers (1,600 sq. miles) between Iran and Afghanistan, with water rolling in from the Helmand.

But the wetland has since dried up as a result of drought and the influence of Afghan dams and water controls.

