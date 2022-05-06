Iran will seek to manipulate UN visit: Human rights groups

Human rights teams on Friday warned Tehran will attempt to use an upcoming go to to Iran by a UN professional in an effort to keep away from accountability.

Alena Douhan, the particular rapporteur centered on the impression of unilateral sanctions, is because of start a go to to Iran from Saturday, the United Nations has mentioned.

The mission from May 7 to 18 would be the first to the nation by a particular rapporteur since 2005.

In a press release Thursday, Douhan mentioned she hoped to “gather first-hand information on the impact of unilateral coercive measures on the full realization of all human rights” in Iran.

“My visit will aim at covering all walks of life and sectors affected by such measures,” mentioned Douhan, whose official title is “special rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights.”

Her mission comes throughout a stalemate in talks between Iran and world powers to revive a 2015 settlement which gave Iran sanctions reduction in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

In 2018 then-US president Donald Trump withdrew from the deal and imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, which then started rolling again its personal commitments.

Douhan works underneath a mandate from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

But a bunch of 11 human rights teams warned in a press release Friday that Iran’s authorities will attempt to “instrumentalize” the go to “in a cynical attempt to deflect attention from its well-documented record of human rights violations.”

The go to “comes after 17 years of denial of access to any of the 14 UN human rights monitors that have requested to visit the country,” mentioned the assertion.

“By inviting the only expert whose mandate is to look at external actors’ liability for rights violations in the country, Iranian authorities exploit this visit in an inconspicuous attempt to blunt scrutiny of its record of non-cooperation with the UN human rights system,” mentioned the assertion signed by teams together with United for Iran, Article 19 and Iran Human Rights Documentation Centre.

Douhan mentioned she is going to “pay particular attention to the adverse effects on the most vulnerable segments of society, including in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The rights teams say Iran has a historical past of blatant rights violations, and “legitimate concern over the impact of sanctions cannot and must not overshadow the Iranian authorities’ responsibility for failing to ensure – and sometimes actively restricting — access to health, work, education, internet and adequate living standards for all in Iran.”

They added: “The international community must not be fooled, and Iran should not be rewarded for its attempt to avoid accountability.”

