Iranian currency rates for April 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official fee of foreign exchange on
April 17, Trend
stories referring to CBI.

According to the foreign money alternate fee of the Central Bank of
Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in value,
in comparison with April 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 45,413 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on April 17

Iranian rial on April 16

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,860

54,856

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,533

44,542

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,389

4,389

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,771

4,768

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,105

6,103

1 Indian rupee

INR

551

551

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,187

137,581

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,146

23,188

100 Japanese yens

JPY

33,247

33,245

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,355

5,355

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,233

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

33,301

33,297

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

28,406

28,458

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,874

2,868

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,870

2,868

1 Russian ruble

RUB

508

505

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,867

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

31,061

31,064

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,701

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

30,962

30,936

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,346

48,875

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,304

1,304

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,368

34,377

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,972

8,939

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,593

6,593

100 Thai baths

THB

124,829

124,771

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,917

9,918

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,185

34,186

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,413

45,396

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,233

9,221

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,679

13,690

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,927

2,925

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

482

480

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,884

12,706

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,709

24,720

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,507

80,540

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,369

3,369

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,010

12,022

In Iran, the official alternate fee is used for the import of
some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the foreign money alternate workplaces, the place the value of 1 euro is
274,193 rials, and the value of $1 is 253,588 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure proportion
of the overseas foreign money gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 266,637 rials, and the
value of $1 is 246,600 rials.

On the black market, $1 is value about 275,000-278,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is value about 298,000-301,000 rials.

