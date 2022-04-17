Iranian currency rates for April 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Central Bank of

Iran (CBI) introduced the official fee of foreign exchange on

April 17, Trend

stories referring to CBI.

According to the foreign money alternate fee of the Central Bank of

Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in value,

in comparison with April 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 45,413 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 17 Iranian rial on April 16 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,860 54,856 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,533 44,542 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,389 4,389 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,771 4,768 1 Danish krone DKK 6,105 6,103 1 Indian rupee INR 551 551 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,187 137,581 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,146 23,188 100 Japanese yens JPY 33,247 33,245 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,355 5,355 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,233 1 Canadian greenback CAD 33,301 33,297 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 28,406 28,458 1 South African rand ZAR 2,874 2,868 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,870 2,868 1 Russian ruble RUB 508 505 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,867 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 31,061 31,064 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore greenback SGD 30,962 30,936 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,346 48,875 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,304 1,304 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,368 34,377 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,972 8,939 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,593 6,593 100 Thai baths THB 124,829 124,771 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,917 9,918 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,185 34,186 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,413 45,396 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,233 9,221 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,679 13,690 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,927 2,925 1 Afghan afghani AFN 482 480 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,884 12,706 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,709 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,507 80,540 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,369 3,369 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,010 12,022

In Iran, the official alternate fee is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the foreign money alternate workplaces, the place the value of 1 euro is

274,193 rials, and the value of $1 is 253,588 rials.

NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure proportion

of the overseas foreign money gained from export.

The value of 1 euro on this system is 266,637 rials, and the

value of $1 is 246,600 rials.

On the black market, $1 is value about 275,000-278,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is value about 298,000-301,000 rials.

