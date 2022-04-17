Iranian currency rates for April 17
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official fee of foreign exchange on
April 17, Trend
stories referring to CBI.
According to the foreign money alternate fee of the Central Bank of
Iran, 21 currencies have grown and 12 have decreased in value,
in comparison with April 16.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 45,413 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on April 17
|
Iranian rial on April 16
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
54,860
|
54,856
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
44,533
|
44,542
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,389
|
4,389
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,771
|
4,768
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,105
|
6,103
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
551
|
551
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
137,187
|
137,581
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
23,146
|
23,188
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
33,247
|
33,245
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,355
|
5,355
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,235
|
109,233
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
33,301
|
33,297
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
28,406
|
28,458
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,874
|
2,868
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,870
|
2,868
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
508
|
505
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,878
|
2,867
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
31,061
|
31,064
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,704
|
111,701
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
30,962
|
30,936
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,346
|
48,875
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,304
|
1,304
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
23
|
23
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
34,368
|
34,377
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,972
|
8,939
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,593
|
6,593
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
124,829
|
124,771
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,917
|
9,918
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
34,185
|
34,186
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,413
|
45,396
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,233
|
9,221
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
13,679
|
13,690
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,927
|
2,925
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
482
|
480
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,884
|
12,706
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,709
|
24,720
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
80,507
|
80,540
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,369
|
3,369
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,010
|
12,022
In Iran, the official alternate fee is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the foreign money alternate workplaces, the place the value of 1 euro is
274,193 rials, and the value of $1 is 253,588 rials.
NIMA is a system supposed for the sale of a sure proportion
of the overseas foreign money gained from export.
The value of 1 euro on this system is 266,637 rials, and the
value of $1 is 246,600 rials.
On the black market, $1 is value about 275,000-278,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is value about 298,000-301,000 rials.
—
