Iranian currency rates for April 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official charge of foreign exchange on
April 19, Trend
reviews referring to CBI.

According to the forex alternate charge of the Central Bank of
Iran, 6 currencies have grown and 33 have decreased in worth,
in comparison with April 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 45,294 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on April 19

Iranian rial on April 18

1 US greenback

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,676

54,860

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,478

44,534

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,377

4,389

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,744

4,770

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,090

6,105

1 Indian rupee

INR

550

551

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,597

137,167

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,068

23,146

100 Japanese yens

JPY

33,126

33,249

1 Hong Kong greenback

HKD

5,356

5,355

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,235

1 Canadian greenback

CAD

33,277

33,301

1 New Zealand greenback

NZD

28,228

28,406

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,857

2,874

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,867

2,872

1 Russian ruble

RUB

508

507

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,866

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian greenback

AUD

30,878

31,061

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore greenback

SGD

30,842

30,963

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,802

49,484

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,283

1,304

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,302

34,368

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,867

8,978

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,585

6,593

100 Thai baths

THB

124,611

124,831

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,976

9,917

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,009

34,185

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,294

45,413

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,470

9,229

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,741

13,679

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,926

2,927

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

482

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,699

12,884

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,719

24,708

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,359

80,506

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,367

3,369

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,999

12,010

In Iran, the official alternate charge is used for the import of
some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex alternate workplaces, the place the worth of 1 euro is
274,690 rials, and the worth of $1 is 254,710 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion
of the international forex gained from export.

The worth of 1 euro on this system is 266,812 rials, and the
worth of $1 is 247,405 rials.

On the black market, $1 is price about 273,000-276,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 296,000-299,000 rials.

