Iranian currency rates for April 19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Central Bank of
Iran (CBI) introduced the official charge of foreign exchange on
April 19, Trend
reviews referring to CBI.
According to the forex alternate charge of the Central Bank of
Iran, 6 currencies have grown and 33 have decreased in worth,
in comparison with April 18.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro
equals 45,294 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on April 19
|
Iranian rial on April 18
|
1 US greenback
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
54,676
|
54,860
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
44,478
|
44,534
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,377
|
4,389
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,744
|
4,770
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,090
|
6,105
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
550
|
551
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
137,597
|
137,167
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
23,068
|
23,146
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
33,126
|
33,249
|
1 Hong Kong greenback
|
HKD
|
5,356
|
5,355
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,232
|
109,235
|
1 Canadian greenback
|
CAD
|
33,277
|
33,301
|
1 New Zealand greenback
|
NZD
|
28,228
|
28,406
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,857
|
2,874
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
2,867
|
2,872
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
508
|
507
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
2,866
|
2,878
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
17
|
17
|
1 Australian greenback
|
AUD
|
30,878
|
31,061
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
111,704
|
1 Singapore greenback
|
SGD
|
30,842
|
30,963
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
48,802
|
49,484
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,283
|
1,304
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
23
|
23
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
34,302
|
34,368
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,867
|
8,978
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,585
|
6,593
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
124,611
|
124,831
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,976
|
9,917
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
34,009
|
34,185
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,294
|
45,413
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,470
|
9,229
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
13,741
|
13,679
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,926
|
2,927
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
479
|
482
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,699
|
12,884
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,719
|
24,708
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
80,359
|
80,506
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,367
|
3,369
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,999
|
12,010
In Iran, the official alternate charge is used for the import of
some important merchandise.
SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran
to the forex alternate workplaces, the place the worth of 1 euro is
274,690 rials, and the worth of $1 is 254,710 rials.
NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion
of the international forex gained from export.
The worth of 1 euro on this system is 266,812 rials, and the
worth of $1 is 247,405 rials.
On the black market, $1 is price about 273,000-276,000 rials,
whereas 1 euro is price about 296,000-299,000 rials.
—
