Iranian currency rates for April 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Central Bank of

Iran (CBI) introduced the official charge of foreign exchange on

April 19, Trend

reviews referring to CBI.

According to the forex alternate charge of the Central Bank of

Iran, 6 currencies have grown and 33 have decreased in worth,

in comparison with April 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro

equals 45,294 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 19 Iranian rial on April 18 1 US greenback USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,676 54,860 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,478 44,534 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,377 4,389 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,744 4,770 1 Danish krone DKK 6,090 6,105 1 Indian rupee INR 550 551 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,597 137,167 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,068 23,146 100 Japanese yens JPY 33,126 33,249 1 Hong Kong greenback HKD 5,356 5,355 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,235 1 Canadian greenback CAD 33,277 33,301 1 New Zealand greenback NZD 28,228 28,406 1 South African rand ZAR 2,857 2,874 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,867 2,872 1 Russian ruble RUB 508 507 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,866 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian greenback AUD 30,878 31,061 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore greenback SGD 30,842 30,963 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,802 49,484 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,283 1,304 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,302 34,368 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,867 8,978 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,585 6,593 100 Thai baths THB 124,611 124,831 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,976 9,917 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,009 34,185 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,294 45,413 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,470 9,229 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,741 13,679 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,926 2,927 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 482 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,699 12,884 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,359 80,506 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,367 3,369 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,999 12,010

In Iran, the official alternate charge is used for the import of

some important merchandise.

SANA system is a system launched by the Central Bank of Iran

to the forex alternate workplaces, the place the worth of 1 euro is

274,690 rials, and the worth of $1 is 254,710 rials.

NIMA is a system meant for the sale of a sure proportion

of the international forex gained from export.

The worth of 1 euro on this system is 266,812 rials, and the

worth of $1 is 247,405 rials.

On the black market, $1 is price about 273,000-276,000 rials,

whereas 1 euro is price about 296,000-299,000 rials.

